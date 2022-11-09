6
Sadio Mane's World Cup miss leaves football fans devastated

Mane Injured 456789.jfif Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 FIAF World Cup.

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media have been left heartbroken after learning Senegal superstar, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 FIAF World Cup due to injury.

Although Senegal takes the heavy blow, some football fans opined that it's "brutal" not to see the 2022 Ballon d'Or first runner-up in action on the biggest stage.

The two-time African footballer of the year has joined a tall list of top players who will miss the tournament in Qatar.

Some fans blame the injuries on FIFA for staging the tournament mid-season instead of postponing the competition that its start date was affected largely by COVID-19.

Mane suffered an injury in Bayern's 6-1 win over Weder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Mane was forced off in the 20th minute and was replaced by Leroy Sane while the match was level pegging.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Mane suffered a tendon that will keep him off the lawn for several weeks. Meanwhile, the World Cup is 11 days away from starting, hence, Mane will not be available.

Senegal, who released their final 26-man squad for the World Cup on November 8, would have to name a replacement for their deputy skipper in their squad.

Senegal have been pitted in Group A alongside host nation Qatar, Netherlands, and Ecuador.

