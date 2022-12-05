Sadio Mane's absence, Mendy's bad form blamed for Senegal's World Cup elimination

A photo collage of Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy

The night of Sunday, December 4, 2022, was not a pleasant one for many African football fans as AFCON champions, Senegal were whipped 3-0 by the Three Lions of England in a knockout stage fixture of the 2022 World Cup.

The Terenga Lions who finished runners-up in Group A were hammered 3-0 by England at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4, 2022.



A goal each from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka was enough to send the African champions packing from the tournament.



Senegal were hoping to become the first African country to have reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup on two occasions but a more determined English side snatched the victory to set up a tie with 2018 champions, France in the next phase.



Reigning FIFA goalkeeper of the year, Edouard Mendy was somehow blamed by some netizens who claimed that a goalkeeper like him should have at least prevented two of the goals scored by England.



Others also attributed the defeat to the absence of Sadio Mane arguing you that Senegal would have taken the lead with the inclusion of the Bayern Munich start with the chances they created in the game before Jordan Henderson's goal in the 38th minute to open the scoring for England.



The defeat to Senegal means that the Atlas Lions of Morocco are the only African team left in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Checkout out some of the reactions to Senegal's World Cup defeat to England below:





You are so missed Sacidyo Mane you would’ve rocked my world in Qatar pic.twitter.com/Jfud53yiz6 — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@brookedavisfan) December 4, 2022

Was still a huge achievement Senegal ???????? making it through to the last 16 for the second time in their history #FIFAWorldCup



Battle was won in midfield and the Teranga ???? missed some key players. But as Sadio Mane says lots to build on and continue to win trophies ???? pic.twitter.com/LxMayRfvta — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 4, 2022

Sadio Mane comforts the Lions of Teranga after their World Cup exit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sXYJ5K6GNr — GOAL Africa (@GOALAfrica) December 5, 2022

Senegal got it tactically spot on for the most part but then England’s quality came through. Bellingham is class!



Such a shame for the African Champions that they aren’t at full strength.



Imagine adding Mane, Gueye and Kouyate to this XI. As influential as it gets for Senegal — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 4, 2022

- Win a penalty shootout against Egypt to qualify for 2022 WC ????



- Lose best player in Sadio Mané right before the tournament ❌ - Win two of three group stage matches to advance to World Cup KO stage for only second time ever ????



Senegal deserve all of the respect. ???? pic.twitter.com/xpvm5J7PnF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 4, 2022

Sadio Mane would have made all the difference for Senegal.???????????? pic.twitter.com/jC1feEqIR4 — Yimzy????????➐ (@oyimzy) December 4, 2022

If You miss Mane you can’t pass this without liking pic.twitter.com/b78IaP5VQZ — THE NAIROBIYAN™ (@ThepemlinKe) December 4, 2022

Mendy has lost every confidence in him. Unlike his first season at Chelsea.. now he concede goals like never before. Poor performance from Senegal. pic.twitter.com/hbCqCnlLDi — Mlungisi (@Mlu__N2) December 4, 2022

