Sadio Mane saga: Dan Kwaku Yeboah recounts racist experience during 2006 World Cup

Ghanaian broadcaster Daniel Kwaku Yeboah

In wake of Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane's alleged racist abuse by teammate Leroy Sane which led to an altercation between the two, Ghanaian broadcaster Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has recounted a similar experience he encountered in 2006.

The Despite Media sports head revealed that he and his Ghanaian friend were abused by two old-age women on the streets.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who was not perplexed by the Mane abuse, stated that Germany, unlike other Western countries practise open racism.



In most Western countries, they don't practice racism plainly. But Germany, they do open racism. When we went to the World Cup in Germany in 2006, I was shocked. I was walking with a Ghanaian in a certain neighborhood and we met two old women who would be in their 70s or 80s. They pointed at us and laughed because we were blacks. So for them, they practice open racism and I'm not surprised," he said on Peace FM.



He added that he would never play in Germany if he were to be a footballer.



"Honestly, if I were a footballer, I would never play in Germany."



The seasoned journalist could not wrap his head around why Sane who is black would abuse Mane racially.

"But Leroy Sane, you are black and you went to call Sadio Mane black a**. That's why he punched him. He should have slammed his head on the wall."



Leroy Aziz Sane is a German-born of Senegalese descent. He was born to a Senegalese father, Souleymane Sané, and a German mother Regina Weber.



Mane had a burst up with Leroy Sane and punched the latter in the face in the Bayern Munich dressing room at the Etihad Stadium after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.



Reports claimed Mane was abused by Sane during a heated argument after the final whistle.



Bayern Munich suspended Sadio Mane for one match and also fined the two-time African Footballer of the Year for misconduct.



EE/KPE