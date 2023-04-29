0
Menu
Sports

Saint Etienne defender Dennis Appiah cleared for Rodez clash after injury recovery

Dennis Appiah Hn Dennis Appiah

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

French-born Ghanaian defender, Dennis Appiah has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the game against FC Metz last week.

Appiah picked an injury during the game against Grenoble and had to be replaced due to the knock.

He returned to training this week and has been cleared for the match against Rodez on Saturday.

Appiah joined Saint Etienne from FC Nantes in the winter transfer window and has been a key play for the Greens.

His return is a huge boost for the former Ligue 1 side, who have enjoyed an impressive run with the experienced defender at the heart of defense.

Appiah, born to Ghanaian parents in France is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: