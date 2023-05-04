Saint Etienne is concerned about Dennis Appiah's recent injuries

Dennis Appiah

Saint Etienne, a Ligue 2 club, is currently facing a major concern over the recurring injuries of their star defender, Dennis Appiah.

The player's recent injuries have raised serious doubts about his availability and fitness for the upcoming matches, leaving the team and the fans in a state of uncertainty.



As one of the key players in the Saint Etienne squad, Appiah's absence could have a significant impact on the team's performance in the coming fixtures.



Defender Dennis Appiah, who had been sidelined with an injury recently, fully recovered and featured in Etienne's 1-1 draw with Rodez on match day 33.

Appiah played full throttle against Rodez at the Stade Paul Lignon.



The 30-year-old has made 15 appearances and assisted one goal in Ligue 2 this season. He is been a key player for the Greens in Ligue 2 this season.



Saint Etienne is 11th on the Ligue 2 table with 43 points after 33 games. The Greens will take on Guingamp in their next game.