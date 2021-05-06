0
Saint Etienne reportedly interested in signing Grejohn Kyei from Servette FC

Thu, 6 May 2021 Source: Football Ghana

French Ligue 1 club, Saint Etienne is reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei from Swiss side Servette FC in the summer, Footballghana.com can report.

The enterprising forward has been a key cog to Servette FC in the ongoing campaign in Switzerland, amassing 13 goals and 6 assists in all competitions.

According to twittos Yoël Fort, management of Saint-Etienne club are on the trail of the player who has a one-year deal left on his current contract.

He is considered one of the most prolific attackers in the Swiss championship.

The 25-year-old could be sold in the summer if no agreement is reached on a contract extension.

