Saint Etienne reportedly interested in signing Grejohn Kyei from Servette FC

Thu, 6 May 2021 Source: Football Ghana
French Ligue 1 club, Saint Etienne is reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei from Swiss side Servette FC in the summer, Footballghana.com can report.
The enterprising forward has been a key cog to Servette FC in the ongoing campaign in Switzerland, amassing 13 goals and 6 assists in all competitions.
According to twittos Yoël Fort, management of Saint-Etienne club are on the trail of the player who has a one-year deal left on his current contract.
He is considered one of the most prolific attackers in the Swiss championship.
The 25-year-old could be sold in the summer if no agreement is reached on a contract extension.
