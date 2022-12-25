Salah, Haaland, Lewandowski and the football stars celebrating Christmas on social media

Salah and his family

Christmas is upon us and football stars across the world are in the mood to celebrate.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have all taken to social media to wish their fans all the best through the festive period.



Many top stars will be able to spend a quiet time at home with family as they enjoy Christmas day, but the day may be a busier one for Premier League players who are gearing up for a busy calendar just a week after the end of the World Cup.



GOAL takes a look at the top stars sharing their celebrations.





Wishing you a Merry Christmas from us all ???? pic.twitter.com/RchWCbgrF2 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) December 24, 2022

Merry Christmas to everyone ???????????? hope you get everything you ask for ???? Happy Christmas x pic.twitter.com/cWemcj9yfn — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) December 24, 2022