Salary in Guinea is better compared to GPL - Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has said the standard of football in Ghana and Guinea is the same, but the latter pay better.

Frimpong, whose contract with Guinean side AS Kaloum expired in July, insists that he is looking for a new club but won't rule out a return to Guinea.



"At the moment, I don't have a contract with AS Kaloum. Well, there's no much difference between the Ghana league and that of Guinea. The only difference is the salary level. Their salary is better compared to Ghana," he told Hello FM.



"The standard of play is almost the same because Guinea also has some talented players," he added.

Frimpong spent almost a decade at Kotoko before moving to Kaloum in 2019.



"For now, I have not had discussions with any club, but I am hoping to go back to sign a new contract or move to a different place for a better offer to continue my career," he said.

