Sale of advance tickets for Premier League matches

There will be advance tickets for the upcoming GPL games

Starting with matches scheduled for this weekend, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is entreating all Premier League Clubs to use their Club Secretariats as sales points and at least two other outlets for the sale of advance tickets until the GFA concludes arrangements for an electronic solution within two weeks.

This is in reference to the directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the sale of advance tickets for the ongoing Premier League. This is also within the framework of the GFA Approved Matchday Protocols and their effect on attendance.



The GFA advises that tickets should be sold a day before the matches - the rationale is to prevent crowding at the ticket sales box offices of the league centers.

Furthermore, all trained club Stewards are to ensure that there is social distancing during the advance sales and also apply some on the matchday protocols during the entry and exit of fans from match venues.