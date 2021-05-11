Salifu Ibrahim defiant about Hearts of Oak’s title chances

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu

Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu is defiant about the side chances of clinching the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are without major silverware since 2009 and according to the former Eleven Wonders marksman, the target is to win the league title to end the trophy drought.



The enterprising winger known in football circles as ‘Di Maria’ has been exceptional since joining the rainbow boys.



He was adjudged as the most valuable player after helping his side to beat King Faisal 2-0 in matchday 23 of the league at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Salifu was influential in the two goals scored by the club in the second half to secure the win.

At the post-match conference, Salifu said picking a win away can aid their bid for the league title.



“Our target is to win the league and looking at the difference between the teams on top of us we can catch up. We just have to win some matches away from home.”



Reacting to their win over King Faisal, he said, “It was determination and confidence from the coach that is why we won the game today. There is a lot of discipline in the team and we also listen to instructions from the Coach. With the remaining matches ahead of us we can win if we continue to listen to our coach”.



He has won six man of the match prize between Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak, the highest for an individual after matchday 23.