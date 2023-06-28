0
Salifu Ibrahim refuses to blame change in coaches for Hearts of Oak's torrid campaign

Salifu Ibrahim Hearts Of Oak Win Salifu Ibrahim

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak winger Salifu Ibrahim has botched to blame the club's torrid 2022/23 campaign on changes in coaches.

Samuel Boadu started the season before he was replaced by Serbian trainer Slavko Matic in October 2022.

However, disgruntled fans of the club instigated the departure of the Serbian in March, 2023, where David Ocloo took charge until the end of the season.

Hearts of Oak ended the season in 12th position with 46 points. They also failed to win in their last five matches, losing four and drawing against Berekum

“In football, both coaches and players can leave clubs so, it’s normal. It doesn’t mean that is what affected our performance. Things just didn’t work out for the whole team. We didn’t get a good start,” Ibrahim told Kessben FM.

The Phobians went trophyless after failing to defend the FA Cup title and also bottling the league title.

