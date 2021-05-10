Salifu Ibrahim wins 6th MOTM award in Hearts victory over King Faisal

Mon, 10 May 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Hearts Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim put up a stunning performance to win the Man of the Match award as Hearts cruised to a 2-0 victory over King Faisal.
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr & Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were on target as the Phobians inflicted defeat on Inshallah boys.
Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was instrumental in all of the Phobians attacks as she showed excellent ball distribution skills while bossing affairs in the midfield.
Salifu Ibrahim has now won 6 man of the match awards this season in the Ghana Premier League.
