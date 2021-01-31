Salifu Saed clinches MoTM gong after inspiration display against Hearts of Oak in Mantse derby

Salifu Saed, Great Olympics goalkeeper

Great Olympics goalkeeper bagged the Man-of-the-Match (MOTM) award during his side’s 2-0 victory against Hearts of Oak in the Mantse derby on Saturday.

The Dade Boys did enough in the first half to come out victorious against their bitterest rivals in Week 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



Gladson Awako put the visitors ahead with a remarkable free-kick in the 16th minute.



Great Olympics did not take off their legs of the pedal as they made it 2-0 three minutes later courtesy Maxwell Abbey.



Hearts of Oak threatened their opponent's goal area for several times but they couldn’t find the last touch to beat inspirational goalkeeper Salifu Saed.

The 23-year-old custodian made key saves in the closing stages as the Phobians pushed for the equalizer.



Saed drew applause from the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium after parrying Victor Aidoo’s close-range header over the crossbar.



His superlative performance saw him adjudged the best player on the pitch.



Saed has established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper at the club since joining from Inter Allies in 2020.