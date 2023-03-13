1
Menu
Sports

Salis Abdul Samed excels in RC Lens 4-0 away win over Clermont Foot

Salis Abdul Samed Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed put up an impressive show to propel his RC Lens outfit to victory in the French Ligue 1.

Salis bossed the midfield as RC Lens inflicted a 4-0 win against his former employers at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday.

The 22-year-old started and lasted the entire duration to help his side cruise to a comfortable victory.

The Black Stars midfielder was rated 8.1 by the football performance app, Fotmob, depicting the starring performance of the player.

A hat-trick from Belgium international Ikoma Lois Openda and Alexis Claude strike ensured the visitors cruised to victory in the encounter.

Samed has made 24 appearances for Lens this season, scoring one goal in the process.

He is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money