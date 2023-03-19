0
Salis Abdul Samed provides assist in RC Lens win against Angers

ABDUL SAMED SALIS Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed provided an assist in RC Lens 3-0 win against Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday evening. 

Captain Seko Fofana, who was released by Abdul Samed in the back of the defense, blasted his shot and confused Bernardoni to make it 1-0 in the 25th minute.

Belgian international Loïs Openda gave himself a space in the defense and managed an inside kick before adjusting with his left foot to double the advantage in the 29th minute, following a strong recovery by Thomasson.

Then, in the 46th minute, Loïs Openda outpaced Bamba again before sliding the ball under Bernardoni, who had been well released by Jonathan Gradit following a very fine combination with Thomasson.

Salis Abdul Samed played full throttle in the encounter at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

RC Lens is second on the Ligue 1 table with 57 points and will take on Jeremy Doku's Stade Rennais in their next game.

Salis Abdul Samed has made 26 appearances, scored one goal, and assisted one in Ligue 1 this season.

