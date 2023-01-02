Salis Abdul Samed puts up impressive show as Lens defeat PSG 3 - 1

Salis Abdul Samed

Black Stars player Abdul Samed Salis was in fine form at his clubside RC Lens played at home to champions Paris Saint-Germain by 3 - 1.

The homeside took the lead after five minutes through a Frankowski strike after five minutes, PSG equalized three minutes later through Ekitike.



Lens grabbed two more goals via Openda and Claude-Maurice on the 28th and 48th minute mark to start 2023 with a win.



Salis lasted the entire game with impressive statistics that showed among others that he completed 46/50 passes, 100% tackles won with a chance created and 11 recoveries.

"In his last two games since the World Cup, Salis Abdul Samed has not dropped below a 92% pass accuracy," journalist Gary Al-Smith noted.



Salis was part of Ghana's team that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



