Salis Abdul Samed reacts after making first Champions League appearance

Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed in action

Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has shared his excitement after making his first UEFA Champions League appearance for RC Lens.

The Ghana international played full throttle as the French outfit secured a vital point against Spanish outfit Sevilla.



Lens came from behind to share the spoils with Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.



Salis was in sensational form in his first Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.



The Ghana international delivered 29 accurate passes out of 33, won two important tackles and made seven recoveries in the game.



Lucas Ocampos pounced on an Ivan Rakitic assist to give the Europa League winners the lead after nine minutes.

Angelo Fulgini levelled for the visitors in the 29th minute and with no additional goal, the game ended in a stalemate.



“???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ✨ We will all move forward together” he wrote on X.



Abdul Samed has been a key cog in the Lens team and will be hoping their performance in Europe will inspire them in Ligue 1, after a tough start to the league.



He joined Lens last season from Ligue 1 rivals Clermont Foot, helping them finish second and make a return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in two decades.



