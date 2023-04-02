Salis Abdul Samed reacts to Lens win against Rennes

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed is delighted with RC Lens' win against Stade Rennes on match week 29 of the French Ligue 1.

RC Lens secured a 1-0 away win at the Roazhon Park to push for a place in the Champions League against Rennes on Saturday, April 2, 2023.



Lois Openda scored the only goal of the game to win the maximum points.



Franck Haise extended his unbeaten managerial H2H record against Rennes to six games.



Lens have gone above Marseille into second position on the league table after this win.

”Another win in the bag“, Salis reacted in a post.



Abdul Salis Samed has scored one goal with one assist in 27 appearances this season for Lens.



He was part of Ghana’s squad during the international break for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.