Salis Abdul Samed ruled out of Lens' clash against Strasbourg

Black Stars midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed

Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed will not play a part when RC Lens face Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 this weekend.

The French Football Authority has confirmed the suspension of the midfielder after picking his third booking in the game against Paris Saint Germain.



Salis' yellow card in the 41st minute of the victory over the league leaders means he will be unavailable for the trip to Strasbourg.



The 22-year-old was first cautioned this season on matchday eight against FC Nantes before receiving his second booking on his return to Clermont Foot.

His absence will be a major blow for the Red and Golds, who have been heavily reliant on the midfield dynamo.



Salis has been impressive since joining Lens, featuring in all 17 French Ligue 1 games and scoring one goal in the process.