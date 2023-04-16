3
Salis Abdul Samed sent off after bad tackle on Achraf Hakimi in Lens defeat to PSG

Salis Samed Red Card Tackle Salis Abdul Samed with a bad tackle on Hakimi in front of the referee

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed received his first-ever red card in the highly-anticipated Ligue 1 clash between Lens and PSG on Saturday evening.

RC Lens, who had a bright start to the game, suffered a setback when their dependable holding midfielder was given a straight red card for a nasty tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

With only 10 players left on the field, RC Lens failed to match the attacking prowess of Parisians. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a well-placed shot, followed by Vitinha's powerful strike for the second goal. Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined for the third goal, which was finished off brilliantly by the Argentine.

Lens managed to score a consolation goal in the second half, but the outcome could have been different had they played with 11 men, as they were the better side until Salis' rightful dismissal.

Salis, who has been an impressive player for Lens, would be disappointed that his mistake let his team down, as a win would have put them only three points behind the reigning champions.

