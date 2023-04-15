'Salisu's absence not due to commitment issues' - Southampton manager Reuben Selles

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton Manager, Rubén Sellés, has dismissed reports claiming defender Mohammed Salisu's recent absence from the team was due to concerns over his commitment to the club.

According to him, the Black Stars defender missed the team's last two games due to injury.



However, The Athletic reported earlier this week that Mohammed Salisu was not playing due to doubts over his commitment.



Salisu's contract with Southampton runs until 2024, but his impressive form has led to speculation that he may leave the club at the end of the season.



The Ghanaian international has played just one game in eight Premier League games under Reuben Selles before and after the recent international break.

Speaking to the media ahead of Southampton's game against Crystal Palace, Selles refuted claims that Salisu's commitment was in question.



"He was expected to play today with the B team to try and get the problem solved, but he didn't feel great, so he is not available."



"Salisu is unfortunately not available for us. The issue with attitude could only be with the players who are with us working and trying to compete for tomorrow’s game," Selles said.