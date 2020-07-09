Salomon Kalou was my best friend- Kotoko legend Jordan Opoku

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Jordan Opoku, one of the legends of Asante Kotoko, revealed that he used to be close friends with former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou during his days at Feyernoord.
Opoku and Kalou played together at Feyernoord from 2002-2005 before parting ways. Kalou went on to become a key player at Chelsea, winning Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.
He was also a key member of the Ivory Coast national team.
Kalou started his journey at Asec Mimosa, a local club in Ivory Coast before earning a move to the Netherlands.
Jordan Opoku explained that he moved to Feyernood from WAFA because he was seeking better conditions.
“I left Ghana with Salomon Kalou, he was with ASEC and through his senior brother who was playing for Feyenoord Rotterdam they connected him here (Ghana) and trained with us for sometime before we departed Ghana for Holland,” he told television CK on YouTube.
“We did everything together, we trained together, slept in the same room and was my best friend I was leaving with in Holland.”
Opoku was unable to reach his potential at the Dutch club. He had three different stints with Kotoko.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghana player transfer window to open in August
- King Faisal Babes ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC
- ‘Our players are not up to standard’ – King Faisal CEO declares
- Where is the over Ghc100,000 donation for victims? - Jerome Otchere asks Kotoko
- Mohammed Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian teenager after Ajax move
- Read all related articles