Sam Adams part ways with Asante Kotoko

Sam Adams was deemed surplus to requirement by the technical handlers of the team

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC has parted ways with Stephen Adams according to reports in the media.

The 29-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer from Aduana Stars in 2019 after signing a two-year deal.



With a year remaining on his current contract, the player has parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.



The midfielder insisted on receiving his GHC 10,000 arrears before leaving the club.



Sources indicate that the Porcupine Warriors have paid off the arrears owed the midfielder, thereby, terminating his contract.



Sam Adams made only three appearances for Asante Kotoko in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League which was truncated due to the Coronavirus outbreak.