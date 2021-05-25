Sam Johnson backs Samuel Boadu to win the Ghana Premier League

• Sam Johnson is impressed with the job Samuel Boadu has done so far at Accra Hearts of Oak

• He said coach Samuel Boadu can win the league if given the free will to work



• Accra Hearts of Oak currently leads the Premier League table on goal difference



Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson, has thrown his support behind coach Samuel Boadu to break Accra Hearts of Oak's 11-year ‘trophyless’ season.



Coach Samuel Boadu who joined the Phobians midway into the season after the departure of Serbian coach Kosta Papic has turned the fortunes of the club around after matchday 26.



The Phobians currently occupy the first position on the Premier League table following their 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in Techiman as they are pair with 46 points with Asante Kotoko but lead the table on goal difference.

Reacting to Accra Hearts of Oak's current position on the Premier League table, the former Phobian was optimistic that coach Boadu can win their first trophy in eleven years.



"I’m sure he can take us [Hearts of Oak] to the promised land and I think he [Samuel Boadu] can do it if we support him. I’m saying that because the guy is in love with the club, that is one, and two he loves to be in the club."



"So everything that he wants to do is to achieve something for the club. So based on that, he needs our support and if I look at him from Medeama, what he has done there, how he built the team then I can say he is capable," he said as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.



Accra Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea for the matchday 27 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



