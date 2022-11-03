Sam Johnson backs Sports Minister's decision not to disclose World Cup budget to Ghanaians

Former Ghana International, Sam Johnson

Former Black Stars defender, Sam Johnson has backed the Ministry of Youth and Sports' decision not to disclose the budget for the 2022 World Cup to the public until the tournament is over.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif earlier said they have already budged for Ghana's entire campaign in Qatar but he can not disclose the details to Ghanaians.



"We have budgeted for the entire tournament and where we are going to reach will determine how much we will going to spend. So until we finish the tournament, we can't tell you (Ghanaians) how much we are going to spend but we have a budget estimated for the entire tournament," Mustapha Ussif said as quoted by JoySports.



Mustapha Ussif has received a lot of public backlash after his statement but Sam Johnson has jumped to his defense as he claims disclosing the budget will cause an uproar because of the economic conditions.



“Everyone knows the situation at hand in the country, there is economic crisis, so if they make the budget public I think it is going to disorganize everything.”



“We are in difficult times as a nation, for me, to play safe, I think they will prefer not to mention but if they go there and perform and the budget is disclosed there wouldn’t any complain,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

The Black Stars will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup with an opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



