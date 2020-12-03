Sam Johnson expects Hearts players to improve after Kosta Papic’s appointment

Hearts of Oak legend Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international, Samuel Johnson has noted that he foresees Hearts of Oak doing well following the appointment of Kosta Papic as the new head coach because players will now up their game to merit a starting role in his team.

After overseeing two matches in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League without a win, Coach Edward Nii Odoom has been replaced with the Serbian tactician but will continue to work to help the team.



While many have shared different views on the appointment of Kosta Papic, Sam Johnson believes it could work for good for the capital-based club.



“Papic is not a foreigner, he has been here before but I don't know if he is the same Papic. I prefer he was here before the start of the season.

“[His] return will raise the team because every player will fight to be in his starting lineup. The way things were going, the management needed to act fast,” the ex-Hearts of Oak defender told Otec FM in an interview.



Coach Kosta Papic has started work and will take charge of his first Hearts of Oak match on Friday when the team takes on Karela United in the Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.