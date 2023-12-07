Sam Johnson slams Black Stars players for lack of commitment

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson has criticized the current crop of Black Stars players for what he perceives to be lack of commitment and effort in representing the country.

The Black Stars have faced criticism for their recent performance, with concerns raised about both the technical direction and the players' dedication to delivering their best on the field.



In an interview with Angel FM, Sam Johnson expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the need for players to demonstrate a sense of urgency and a desire to win matches.



He noted that Ghanaians have been patient with the team for an extended period and are eager to see positive results.



“It's not only about playing; it's about the players and how important these things are to them. Apart from the fact that they don’t play the way we want… they play as if they are in their bedroom,” remarked the former Hearts of Oak player.



Sam Johnson highlighted that the responsibility does not solely lie with the coach, acknowledging that even if the coaching is subpar, players need to showcase determination on the pitch.



“Against Madagascar, they fought hard, and you could see the urgency to win. So it's not only about playing but the players have to demonstrate how important the match is for them," he explained.

The ex-Hearts of Oak player also urged the players to evaluate their performances on the field as Ghanaians have been patient with them for a long time.



