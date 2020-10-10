Sam Mensah signs a new deal with Ostersunds FK

Ghana international Sam Mensah

Defender, Samuel Mensah has extended his contract with Swedish Allsvenskan club, Ostersunds FK.

The former Forest Green Rovers player joined the Swedish Allsvenskan club Ostersunds FK in January 2016 and has signed a new three-year deal with the club.



Mensah 31, is one of the key players for Ostersunds FK and has played in all the positions in defense for the Ostersunds-based club.



Some of the youth clubs he played for are Right to Dream Academy and Sporting Club Accra.

The right-footed defender played sixteen games in all competitions in the 19/20 Allsvenskan season for Ostersunds FK.



Samuel Mensah's current market value is €200,000.