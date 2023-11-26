Samartex FC beats RTU 2-1 to move to 3rd place on GPL table

Samartex FC

Samartex survived a late scare to record a 2-1 victory over RTU Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday, November 26 2023.

Timber Giants red hot striker, Baba Hamadu Musah shot the hosts into an early lead just 7 minutes into the game.



After recess, Musah completed his brace by netting in the 65th minute to double their advantage. Alhassan Makuyeli pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage but it was too late to stop Samartex from recording their 6th consecutive home win of the campaign.

The Timber Giants move to 3rd position on the league standings with 20 points, 1 point behind leader, Aduana.



RTU are in 14th position with 14 points. The Pride of the North will host defending champions, Medeama for their next game while Samartex are away to Bofoakwa Tano.