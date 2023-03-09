0
Samartex FC organizes seminar for players on the Laws of the Game

Samartex FC Player Education Former referee J.K Manu taking players through some of the laws

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Premier League side Samartex FC has held a conference for their playing body to keep them abreast of and refresh their minds on the Laws of the Game.

The event took place yesterday, March 6 2023 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Players as well as the Technical team were oriented on the Laws of the Game by former referee JK Manu.

A club statement said: “The exercise was to help the playing body to appreciate the changes in the Laws of the game.”

