Samartex FC president dashes money to players after beating Aduana Stars

The club President of FC Samartex, Mr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire had an engagement with the playing body and technical team of the team on Wednesday.

His visit to the team was not only to interact but also to make a cash donation to the players and technical team for doing well in the Ghana Premier League.



For a club that was on a poor run, FC Samartex put up a stunning performance last Sunday to defeat League leaders Aduana Stars by a lone goal.



The undisclosed amount donated to FC Samartex today by club president Richard Duah Nsenkyire is to motivate the team to continue working hard for the side.



“Club President, Mr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire, today visited the playing body to donate an undisclosed amount of money following their recent phenomenal display of performance.



“He admonished the players to remain committed and maintain the current form,” FC Samartex said in a post on Twitter after the visit by the club president.



