Samartex FC schools fans on good conduct during matches

Samartex FC Fans Management said the exercise aimed at educating the fans about the laws of the game

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Premier League side Samartex FC have held a meeting with their fans to educate them on the Laws of the Game and also on how to comport themselves during games.

The exercise which took place on March 7, 2023 at the VIP section of Nsenkyire Sports Arena was to guide the behavioral patterns of our supporters.

This follows a similar seminar which was led by former referee J.K. Manu to keep the playing body and the technical team abreast of the Laws of the Game.

General Manager of Samartex, Edmund Ackah said, “We’ve taken a deliberate decision to protect the brand of FC Samartex from anything that will soil our image, especially hooliganism. And this is the reason we are enlightening all those matters on the Laws of the Game.

“The initiative to educate our players, Technical team as well as the supporters on the Laws of the Game is a deliberate one, and forms part of the club’s vision to ensure that our players, technical team members and supporters demonstrate good sportsmanship before, during and after games”, he added.

