Samartex coach Nurudeen Ahmed wants to make Nsenkyire Sports Complex a fortress

Samartex tactician Nurudeen Ahmed has set his sights on making the Nsenkyire Sports Complex a fortress in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Timbers Boys have picked five wins in the five home games played so far at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.



Speaking after his sides 0-0 stalemate against Great Olympics, Nurudeen Ahmed said his outfit home grounds should be a fortress this season.



“We just have to win our next game against RTU and our home should be a fortress and hopefully we will pick the three points against RTU” he said.

The Timber Boys heled the Dade Boys to a pulsating goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



The Sameraboi-based club will host Real Tamale United in the week 12 of the top-flight at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday.