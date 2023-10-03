0
Samartex constructs new stands for physically challenged fans

SAMARTEX 2023 The newly constructed stand

Tue, 3 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex have opened a new stand specially designed for physically challenged fans at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi.

According to the club, the initiative reflects their commitment to providing equal opportunities for everyone to enjoy the thrilling world of football.

The new stand will be opened during FC Samartex home game against Dreams FC on Sunday, October 15, 2023 according to the club.

Samartex, after three games in the 2023/24 season, have amassed six points, having won two and drawn one.

Check the tweet below:





LSN/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
