Samartex defeat to Kotoko is painful one – Annor Walker

Annor Walker 232 Coach Annor Walker

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Samartex FC coach, Annor Walker has disclosed that they could have done more to avert their 2-1 defeat to Kotoko at the Nsenkyire Stadium on Saturday, March 18 2023.

The Timber Giants fell behind to Enock Morrison’s goal for the Porcupine Warriors in the 18th minute. Rocky Dwamena doubled their advantage before the half time break. Acquah pulled one back for the home side in the 69th minute but was not enough for his side to avoid defeat.

Frederick Asare was dominant in post for the visitors as he prevented Samartex from netting their second to ensure they returned to Kumasi with all 3 points.

Walker told StarTimes’ Jude Acheampong after full time, “This is not a match we should have lost. We gave away 2 cheap goals to Kotoko and I think this has caused me lot. So it’s really a painful defeat to me.

“The second half we played all the game. We could have even equalized at least to draw the game but that is the will of the Almighty.”

