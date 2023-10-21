Samartex hold lackluster Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw in Accra

Hearts of Oak vs Samartex

Hearts of Oak's challenging start continues as they were held to a goalless stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium in their matchday 6 clash against Samartex on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The Phobians have now failed to score in three consecutive games and have gone on to record their third draw of the season.



Hearts of Oak had a good start to the game in bid for their second win of the season and climb out of the relegation zone.



Enock Asubonteng could have put the home side in the lead after just three minutes but goalkeeper Kofi Baah was up to the task to save the shot from inside the box.



Samartex who have lost their two away games this season put on a resolute defensive display as they looked organised throughout after conceding the big chance in the early minutes.



Hearts could not break through the defense in the opening half with the first half ending scoreless.

In the second period, the Rainbow side did not have much of a sniff at goal until the 67th minute when Hamza's brilliant header connecting a cross from the right was in on goal but Kofi Baah pulled a magnificent stop to deny Hearts the opener.



Following the draw, Samartex have now extended their unbeaten run against Heart to three - two draws and a win.



The result also sent them to the top of the table while Hearts of Oak climbed to 12th with 5 points.



EE/NOQ