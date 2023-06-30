Samartex part ways with trainer Annor Walker by mutual termination

Annor Walker

FC Samartex 1996 have officially confirmed to have parted ways with trainer Annor Walker by mutual consent on Friday, June 30.

The 62-year-old experienced gaffer joined the Samreboi side before the commencement of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League after ‘controversially’ leaving Accra Great Olympics.



Walker stayed a year with the Timber Giants but both parties agreed to go separate ways after he guided the side to a 10th-placed finish in the just-ended 2022/23 season.



They managed 12 wins, 10 draws, and 12 losses, scoring 28 goals and conceding 29 in the process.



However, it is alleged that Annor Walker could be heading to Hearts of Oak while Samartex have also confirmed to provide details with regard to the technical team in the coming days.



Walker previously managed Berekum Chelsea, Nania FC and the Black Stars B.





