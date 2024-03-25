Samartex's Evans Osei Wusu attributes win over Hearts of Oak to team work and determination

Samartex defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1

Samartex forward Evans Osei Wusu has attributed his outfit's triumph over Hearts of Oak to teamwork and determination.

The Timber giants inflicted a 2-1 win over the Phobians to end their unbeaten run in the second half of the campaign.



Evans Osei Wusu's brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sameraboi, shattering Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten run.



The defeat marks Hearts of Oak's first under coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who has been impressive since assuming his role.



Hamza Issah, who made a return to the team after missing his side's last three games reduced the deficit for the Phobians.

Speaking after the game, Osei Wusu, who emerged as the man of the match cited teamwork and determination for win over Hearts.



“First of all, I will give thanks to God for giving us victory over Hearts of Oak. Most of our players were not fit in our last game against Dreams FC but we managed to recover to play Hearts”



“You could see we did not play with our squad, we missed one or two players in the game but with teamwork and determination, we were able to win the game. It was a difficult game for us” he said.



Samartex remain at the summit of the standings with 42 points, and with 11 games remaining, the Timber Giants are now a strong contender for the league title.