Samatex winger Raymond Kwoffie eyes Premier League promotion

Samatex Winger, Raymond Kwoffie

Winger Raymond Kwoffie says his ultimate objective is to help Samatex gain promotion to the topflight.

The former Ghana U-20 is poised ahead of the new campaign, as he dreams of playing in the Ghana Premier League and hopefully in Europe in future.



Samatex begin their campaign with a trip to Proud United on the weekend of 3rd to 5th December.



"I can’t wait for the new season to start, my ultimate target is to help Samatex FC get promotion to the Ghana Premier League next season," he told sportsworldghana.com.

”It is the dream of every player to play a bigger team in the Premier League and possibly make a move to Europe so I am ready to do my best for the club when the season starts and surely I know the good things will follow later," Kwoffie concluded.



Kwoffie is one of the brightest youngsters in the Division One having aroused interest from several clubs with his outstanding displays.