Samed Salis apologizes to Hakimi after nasty tackle in RC Lens' defeat to PSG

A photo of Abdul Samed Salis and Achraf Hakimi

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has apologized to his teammates for his red card in RC Lens' 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the French League One on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Abdul Salis Samed received his first-ever red card in the keenly-contested Ligue 1 clash between Lens and PSG on matchday 31 of the ongoing 2022/2023 football season.



RC Lens who are second on the League 1 table started the game as the better team but suffered a major setback in the game after Abdul Salis Samed was sent off in the 19th minute for a nasty tackle on Achraf Hakimi.



Abdul Salis Samed has now taken to his social media page to apologize to his teammate and the supporters for playing a role in RC Lens' 3-1 defeat.



"Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois," Abdul Salis Samed tweeted as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Paris Saint Germain have now opened a 9-point gap on the French League table after their 3-1 victory while RC Lens occupy the second position with 63 points.





Très triste d’avoir abandonné l’équipe de cette façon.



Je m'excuse auprès de ceux que j'ai déçu et auprès d’@AchrafHakimi. Je n’avais pas de mauvaises intentions et je regrette vraiment, je m’excuse auprès de tous les Lensois ???????? pic.twitter.com/GVkFj2ALOd — Abdul Samed ????????⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) April 16, 2023

JE/KPE