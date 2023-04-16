1
Menu
Sports

Samed Salis apologizes to Hakimi after nasty tackle in RC Lens' defeat to PSG

A Photo Of Abdul Samed Salis And Achraf Hakimi A photo of Abdul Samed Salis and Achraf Hakimi

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has apologized to his teammates for his red card in RC Lens' 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the French League One on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Abdul Salis Samed received his first-ever red card in the keenly-contested Ligue 1 clash between Lens and PSG on matchday 31 of the ongoing 2022/2023 football season.

RC Lens who are second on the League 1 table started the game as the better team but suffered a major setback in the game after Abdul Salis Samed was sent off in the 19th minute for a nasty tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

Abdul Salis Samed has now taken to his social media page to apologize to his teammate and the supporters for playing a role in RC Lens' 3-1 defeat.

"Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to @AchrafHakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois," Abdul Salis Samed tweeted as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Paris Saint Germain have now opened a 9-point gap on the French League table after their 3-1 victory while RC Lens occupy the second position with 63 points.



JE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: