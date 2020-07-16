Sports News

Sammy Ameobi, Andre Ayew on target in Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City draw

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Sammy Ameobi scored a brace for Nottingham Forest while Andre Ayew scored from the penalty spot for Swansea City in Wednesday evening’s 2-2 Championship draw at the City Ground.

The Reds played out a 1-1 draw away at Preston North End last weekend while the Swans lost 1-0 at home to league leaders Leeds United.



It was the South Wales outfit that got things going in the eighth minute via Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster, who netted his ninth Championship goal since he joined in January.



Forest then equalised 12 minutes later through Ameobi, who blasted home a fine shot from outside the penalty area having received the ball from Yuri Ribeiro.



Ayew made it 2-1 to Swansea via a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Ryan Yates fouled the Ghana international on the edge of the 18-yard area.



The lead was, however short-lived, with Nigerian winger Ameobi equalising again 10 minutes after the restart with another fierce shot from distance.



Forest were then reduced to 10 men after former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Naughton was given a straight red card for a rough foul in the 82nd minute.

Ameobi played for 77 minutes with his contributions aside from his brace reading four total shots, three successful dribbles from five, 48 touches, 19 accurate passes at 82% and winning 11 of 19 total duels.



He now has a hand in 12 goals (three goals, nine assists) since his arrival from Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer last summer.



For Ayew, he was on the pitch for the whole 90 minutes, contributing three total shots, two dribbles from four attempts, 50 touches on the ball, 18 accurate passes at 64% and winning 10 of 20 total duels. The Ghana captain was also fouled by the opposition - four times.



His goal tally now stands at 14 in the Championship and 16 overall, with a total of 42 outings in all competitions.



Swansea are three points shy of the final promotion play-off spot which their fierce rivals Cardiff City occupy with two games left to the end of the regular season while Nottingham are in fifth spot with 70 points.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.