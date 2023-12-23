Sammy Anim Addo bags big honor

Anim Addo was recognized for the outstanding management and grooming of Ghanaian talents

Renowned football administrator and talent manager, Samuel Anim Addo, has been named Talent Manager of the Year at the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards on December 20, 2023.

The former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member won the category for his contribution to the development of Ghanaian football which is manifested in his management of some of Ghana’s brightest football talents.



Among other factors, Anim Addo was recognized for the outstanding management and grooming of Ghana U-23 striker Emmanuel Yeboah who was the main man for the Black Meteors at the U-23 AFCON in Morocco.



Addo, who is the manager of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, ensured the hosting of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament in 2003 to unearth talents for the nation.

Therefore, the award comes as a reward for his immense contribution to the growth of football through talent management.



The award aimed at celebrating and honoring the supremacy and dynamism of both African and International Creatives and Talents in the Creative and Entertainment Industry.