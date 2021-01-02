Sampdoria join race to sign Kwadwo Asamoah

Italian top-flight side Sampdoria are considering the transfer of Kwadwo Asamoah in January, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The former Juventus star terminated his contract early with Inter Milan in 2020 after losing a regular place with the side.



He was blighted by injuries and he is now a free agent. It is understood that Sampdoria will face competition from Genoa who have already contacted the player about a free transfer in January.

Asamoah last featured for the national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. It will be interesting to see which club he chooses.