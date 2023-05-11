Sampson Eduku focused on Tamale City despite Hearts, Kotoko links

Tamale City forward, Sampson Eduku

In-form Tamale City forward, Sampson Eduku has reacted to reports linking him to the two arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

According to Eduku, he is yet to get in contact with either of the two clubs as he is keen on fulfilling his mandate for Tamale City but will decide at the end of the season.



“I haven’t heard anything from my club and no club has contacted me. It is the dream of every player to play outside Ghana or for Hearts of Oak and Kotoko and I will decide after the season”, he said.



He added: “What I will say for now is that I am focusing on the league because you can’t decide where to go while the league is ongoing. My center of attention now is on the league and getting consistent performance for my team. Moving to Kotoko or Hearts is yet to be decided. It is in the hands of the Lord and he will show where to go.”

Eduku, 27, together with Bechem United’s forward, Hafiz Konkoni are both tied on the league scorers’ chart with 14 goals each, having both played 22 games.



Eduku is not new to the Premier League, having played for Elmina Sharks and Karela United as well as Sekondi Hasaacas and Eleven Wise in Division One.



