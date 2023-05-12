Samratex coach Annor Walker shares his biggest challenge in Samreboi

Samartex head coach, Annor Walker,

Samartex head coach Annor Walker has disclosed that not being close to his family has been a struggle during his time with the Samreboi-based club.

According to Walker he only finds happiness when he gets to training where his players give him a good laugh with jokes.



The former Great Olympics manager said he sometimes prolongs his training session because he goes straight to bed when he closes.



“It’s not easy staying in Samreboi because I don’t have friends and besides I’m away from town. I stay here alone while my family are in Accra,” he told TV3.



“It’s not easy but when I get to the training grounds I’m always happy because I see my boys and we joke and do everything together. So sometimes I stay with them for a while and immediately I return home I know I am coming to sleep.”



He acknowledges the beauty of the town before adding that he has not made friends because he wants to avoid problems.

“Samreboi may be a nice place but I don’t have friends. But I’m okay because it makes me live without any problems so I’m happy being here.



“Definitely life in Accra will be different from Samreboi but the job that I have chosen can take me anywhere,” he added.



Annor Walker was appointed at the start of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



He he is on the verge of steering the club to maintain their top-flight status on their debut season. With four matches to end the season, they sit eighth on the league log win 42 points.



EE/DO