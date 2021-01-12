Samsunspor chief refuses to put winger Edwin Gyasi on transfer

Ghanaian winger, Edwin Gyasi

General Manager of Samsunspor, Mustafa Aztopal has echoed that Edwin Gyasi will not be sold in the ongoing transfer window despite his struggles at the club.

Gyasi joined the Turkish second-tier side as a free agent after parting ways with CSKA Sofia at the end of the 2019/20 season.



The 29-year-old has however struggled with form, injury and covid-19 issues which has limited him to only five appearances.



Due to lack of game time, the Ghana international was reported to be one of the players the Samsun Stadium outfit are willing to offload in this winter window.



But club’s bigwig Aztopal categorically dismissed the reports while affirming his support for the player.

“Gyasi our player is not going anywhere,” Aztopal confirmed.



“Gyasi is our player. He will continue to stay in Samsunspor.”



Gyasi has played five times with one goal to his credit at the club so far.