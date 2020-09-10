Sports News

Samsunspor winger Edwin Gyasi is ready for season opener against Altay

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi is ready for his official debut for Samsunspor, who will be opening their 2020/21 season account against Altay this weekend.

Gyasi has impressed in training and the pre-season games and will be hoping to be in Ertugrul Saglam's lineup for the Turkish second-tier match.



Edwin Gyasi joined his Samsunspor teammates on Wednesday Septemeber, 9, 2020 at the Nuri Asan Facilities as they step up preparations for the game.

The 28-year-old signed for the Turkish side on a three-year deal from Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia this summer.



Gyasi joined the club with a lot of prospects and will play a huge role as the club look to book their place in Turkish topflight.

