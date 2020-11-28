Samudeen Ibrahim refuses to rule out GPL return

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim

Samudeen Ibrahim has refused to rule out a potential return to the Ghana Premier League in future.

The talented midfielder who played for Hearts of Oak between 2016 to 2018 also admitted he would consider an approach from any club as long as they meet his demands.



“I am a footballer and I’m entitled to play for any club that comes for my services,” he said in an exclusive interview with FootballMadeInGhana.

Samudeen was previously linked with a move to Kumasi based King Faisal FC as well as a sensational return to Hearts last year which ultimately didn’t materialize.



He first rose to prominence when he won Division One player of the year in 2016 during his spell with King Solomon FC.