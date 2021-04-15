Samuel Abbey targets Africa qualification with Great Olympics

Accra Great Olympics defender, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye, has a bigger ambition of securing qualification to Africa Club competition.
The 20-year-old has been instrumental for Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign steering the Dade boys to 2nd position with 33 points after 19 matches.
Despite eyeing a move abroad, he disclosed that his focus is to help Olympics qualify for the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Club Competitions.
“I am still looking forward to traveling outside if the chance comes. Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong.”
“My agent is looking for a club for me and I have also been contacted by some clubs here in Ghana, but I am looking to go outside,” he concluded.
Samuel Abbey was part of the Black Satellites squad that won the U-20 AFCON title in Mauritania for Ghana in March.
