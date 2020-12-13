Samuel Afum set to join Accra Hearts of Oak - Reports

Former Hearts of Oak player, Samuel Afum

According to reports, forward Samuel Afum is set to join Accra Hearts of Oak with negotiations between both sides progressing well.

Kosta Papic, the recently named head coach of the Ghana Premier League club, is eager to get the attacker back to the club as he tries to overhaul the forward line of Accra Hearts of Oak, who are struggling in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The 29-year-old forward scored 13 goals in the 2009/2010 Ghana Premier League season for Accra Hearts of Oak.

The reports indicate that the former BSC Young Boys is in Ghana and he is currently training with Attram Devisser in Nsawam.



Accra Hearts of Oak are currently 18th on the league table with two points after three games in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.